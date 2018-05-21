Future Of Medical Marijuana Remains Uncertain In Missouri As Bill Dies In Committee

Now, the state's voters will get to weigh in on the issue at the voting booth in November. Also, the latest developments on marijuana from Michigan and Colorado.

Kansas City Star: Missouri Lawmakers Let Medical Marijuana Die In Last Days Of Session

The legislature’s chances to make Missouri the 30th state to legalize medical marijuana died in a conference committee two days before the end of session, leaving the issue up to voters to decide in November. (Weinberg, 5/18)

KCUR: Missouri Voters, Not Lawmakers, Will Decide The Future Of Medical Cannabis

A measure that would have narrowly legalized medical marijuana died in the final week of Missouri’s legislative session, meaning the issue will be left entirely up to voters in November. Only terminally ill patients and people with epilepsy could have obtained smokeless medical cannabis under a measure added to a healthcare bill by GOP Rep. Jim Neely from Cameron. It was a more strict version of a medical marijuana than the House passed earlier this month, in which qualifying conditions included cancer and chronic illnesses such as Crohn's, Alzheimer's and post-traumatic stress disorder. (Rodriguez, 5/18)

Detroit Free Press: Anti-Marijuana Group Changes Mind, Wants Michigan To Legalize Weed

One of the groups formed to fight the legalization of marijuana for recreational use has now decided it's for the measure — but only if the Michigan legislature takes it up and amends the proposal. The Committee to Keep Pot out of Neighborhoods and Schools — a political action committee formed to fight a ballot proposal to legalize marijuana — is now urging the Legislature to take up the initiative, amend it and pass a full legalization of pot for adult recreational use. The committee hopes that if the Legislature acts, recreational use will be regulated as stringently as the medical marijuana industry. (Gray, 5/20)

WBUR: Flouting Guidelines, Most Colorado Dispensaries Recommend Cannabis For Pregnancy Nausea, Study Finds

Researchers put in calls with this query to 400 cannabis dispensaries in Colorado, which voted to legalize marijuana in 2012 and is now closely watched by other states on the same path. The study turned up some striking results: Nearly 70 percent of the dispensaries recommended some sort of cannabis to cope with morning sickness in early pregnancy. (Goldberg, 5/18)

