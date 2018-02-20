Gap Between People Who Can’t Afford Health Care And Those Who Can Barely Afford It Stokes Resentment

For those that don't qualify for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the requirement for insurance coverage can seem unfair. Meanwhile, the congressional spending deal raises doubts about what lawmakers are doing to control health costs that are only expected to get worse.

The New York Times: As Some Got Free Health Care, Gwen Got Squeezed: An Obamacare Dilemma

Gwen Hurd got the letter just before her shift at the outlet mall. Her health insurance company informed her that coverage for her family of three, purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, would cost almost 60 percent more this year — $1,200 a month. She and her husband, a contractor, found a less expensive plan, but at $928 a month, it meant giving up date nights and saving for their future. Worse, the new policy required them to spend more than $6,000 per person before it covered much of anything. (Goodnough, 2/19)

Politico: Spending Deals Signal End Of Unpopular Obamacare Cost Checks

Republicans and Democrats finally found something they can agree on about Obamacare: killing unpopular policies that were supposed to pay for the law or reduce health costs. The recent congressional spending deals repealed or delayed several Obamacare taxes, as well as a Medicare cost-cutting board. Removing those powerful levers, which terrified health providers and unions, is not a good omen for efforts to control health spending, which is expected to surge in the next few years. (Haberkorn, 2/19)

And in news from the states —

The Baltimore Sun: General Assembly Weighs Bill To Require Marylanders To Buy Health Insurance

Responding to the federal repeal of the individual mandate requiring everyone to have health insurance, Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation that would impose the requirement at the state level. “We need to find some way to stabilize the individual insurance market. The premium increases we are facing are really high if we don’t,” said Sen. Brian J. Feldman, a Montgomery County Democrat and sponsor of the bill. (McDaniels, 2/20)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walker Plan To Lower Obamacare Premiums Set To Pass Legislature

Scott Walker's plan to hold down Obamacare premiums is poised to pass the Senate and Assembly this week — a potential victory for the Wisconsin governor in passing his re-election agenda. The so-called "reinsurance" bill charts Walker's arc from fierce opposition to the Affordable Care Act — particularly in the lead-up to the 2016 Republican presidential primary — to a partial acceptance of it. (Stein, 2/19)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Will Try To Exempt Residents From Obamacare Mandate To Get Insurance, And Add Work Requirement For Some On Medicaid

Ohio will soon ask the federal government to waive an Obamacare requirement that nearly everyone in the state get health insurance coverage. It will also ask permission to make some Medicaid recipients work 20 hours a week, go to school or take on similar activities. (Koff, 2/16)

The CT Mirror: Trump Health Plan Gets Mixed Reviews In CT

Connecticut officials have joined a pushback against a Trump administration plan to allow unrelated employers to band together so they can provide their employees affordable — but perhaps limited — health care, while others in the state are celebrating the move.The plan, proposed by President Donald Trump in October, is being implemented by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who is in the process of issuing a rule that would allow employers to join together to form an association health plan, or AHP, if they share a common industry or geographic area. (Radelat, 2/19)

State House News Service: MassHealth Seen As Critical To Children’s Coverage Rate

In hopes of controlling MassHealth costs, Governor Charlie Baker in his fiscal 2019 budget proposal included new tools to manage growth in the program’s pharmacy spending and a transition of 140,000 non-disabled adults with incomes between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty line off of MassHealth and onto comparable plans at the Massachusetts Health Connector. (Lannan, 2/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription