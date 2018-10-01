Gaps In Care And Inequality Threaten China’s Health System As It Strains To Accommodate Booming Population

A cradle-to-grave socialized medical system in China has improved life expectancy and lowered maternal mortality rates, but it has also been greatly strained by the country's population and economic growth.

The New York Times: China’s Health Care Crisis: Lines Before Dawn, Violence And ‘No Trust’

Well before dawn, nearly a hundred people stood in line outside one of the capital’s top hospitals. They were hoping to get an appointment with a specialist, a chance for access to the best health care in the country. Scalpers hawked medical visits for a fee, ignoring repeated crackdowns by the government. (Wee, 9/30)

In other international health care news —

The New York Times: Ebola Likely To Spread From Congo To Uganda, W.H.O. Says

The risk of Ebola escaping from the Democratic Republic of Congo is now “very high,” and the outbreak already is nearing Uganda, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The W.H.O. raised its official alert level because of violence by local militias, which has slowed efforts to contain the outbreak, and population movements in eastern Congo, where the latest outbreak erupted in August. (McNeil, 9/28)

