Gas Stoves Can Emit Cancer-Causing Benzene, Even When Off: Study
The potential dangers of natural gas in homes mount as researchers find that stoves and pipes in California homes leak toxic pollutants, even when not in use. The concentrations of detected benzene -- a chemical linked to cancer -- was as high as seven times the state's safety levels.
Gas Stoves Can Leak Chemicals Linked To Cancer, Evidence Shows
A study published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology found at least 12 hazardous air pollutants emitted from gas stoves in California, including benzene — a chemical known to cause cancer in some people with long-term exposure.
Researchers Find Benzene And Other Dangers In Gas Piped To California Homes
The gas that is piped into millions of California homes contains hazardous air pollutants including benzene, a chemical linked to cancer, a new study found. The researchers estimated that each year California gas appliances and infrastructure leak the same amount of benzene as is emitted by nearly 60,000 cars, but these leaks are unaccounted for in the state’s records. (Shao, 10/20)
Pipes And Stoves In California Homes Are Spewing Carcinogenic Gas
According to the scientists, “Unburned natural gas emissions from household appliances, even while they are off, have the potential to be a health-relevant source of benzene in indoor air.” It grows darker still. “Additionally, we found that NG leakage from stoves and ovens while not in use can result in indoor benzene concentrations that can exceed the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment 8-h Reference Exposure Level of 0.94 [parts per billion per volume]─benzene concentrations comparable to environmental tobacco smoke.” (Spiegelman, 10/20)