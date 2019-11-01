Gender Tensions: Women Health Care Workers Agree Bias At Work Is Common In Multiple Ways. Men Disagree.
The Stanford Project Respect Initiative researchers examined six types of aggressive behavior reported by women, including encountering sexism, sexually inappropriate comments, and having their abilities underestimated. Other news looks at discrimination against pregnant women at WeWorks.
The New York Times:
A Gender Divide On Microaggressions In Medicine
“Is this seat taken?” I heard a student ask another student, who was holding a seat in the front row of a class I was about to teach. “Yep — that one’s taken!” He laughingly gestured to his lap. “Want to sit here instead?” he asked softly. She paused and looked at him silently for a split second before walking away and taking a seat at the back of the class. Not wanting to start the first day of the course on a negative note, I said nothing. I should have. (Periyakoil, 10/31)
The Associated Press:
WeWork’s Ex-CEO Faces New Pregnancy Discrimination Complaint
A former top aide to WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has filed a federal discrimination complaint against him, saying she was demoted for becoming pregnant, subjected to derisive comments and ultimately fired for raising concerns. The complaint seeks class action status against WeWork, alleging a pattern of discrimination against women at the office-sharing company. (Olson, 10/31)