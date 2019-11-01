The Stanford Project Respect Initiative researchers examined six types of aggressive behavior reported by women, including encountering sexism, sexually inappropriate comments, and having their abilities underestimated. Other news looks at discrimination against pregnant women at WeWorks.

The New York Times: A Gender Divide On Microaggressions In Medicine

“Is this seat taken?” I heard a student ask another student, who was holding a seat in the front row of a class I was about to teach. “Yep — that one’s taken!” He laughingly gestured to his lap. “Want to sit here instead?” he asked softly. She paused and looked at him silently for a split second before walking away and taking a seat at the back of the class. Not wanting to start the first day of the course on a negative note, I said nothing. I should have. (Periyakoil, 10/31)