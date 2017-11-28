Gene Treatment Touted As Miraculous, Revolutionary Faces One Big Obstacle

Disabled viruses are a key component of the therapy that may hold the power to cure genetic diseases with a single treatment. But those viruses are costly and hard to obtain. In other public health news: work travel and health problems; the difference between listening to someone's argument versus reading it; therapy for sexual misconduct; and more.

The New York Times: Gene Therapy Hits A Peculiar Roadblock: A Virus Shortage

Eager to speed development of revolutionary treatments, the Food and Drug Administration recently announced that it would expedite approval of experimental gene therapies. But the regulatory process may not be the biggest obstacle here. Biotech companies have exciting plans to introduce treatments that may be transformative, sometimes curing genetic diseases with a single treatment. And the firms are itching to test their products. (Kolata, 11/27)

Stat: Researchers Work To Make Experimental Phage Therapy Less Of A Long Shot

The Phage Directory could help shorten the steps for those who are desperately looking for the right virus. [Jessica] Sacher and [Jan] Zheng designed it as a one-stop-shop where researchers could list the kinds of bacteria that might be fought with the different phages they have in their labs. Originally they were going to call it Phagebook, but the domain name was taken. ...Scientists would still have to test the phages against a particular patient’s bacteria, and then purify the virus so that it doesn’t poison the person with remaining bacterial bits. (Boodman, 11/28)

The New York Times: It’s The Grim Reality Of Frequent Work Travel: Health Problems

Their lives may be portrayed as glamorous. In fact, they’re often the opposite. Pity frequent business travelers. Doctors at organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the International Society of Travel Medicine say they are hearing of a range of health problems in frequent travelers, from insomnia and weight gain to viruses. And they said they see a need for more comprehensive research into the health compromises made by business travelers, both short haul and long haul. (La Gorce, 11/27)

The Washington Post: Science Shows Why It’s Important To Speak — Not Write — To People Who Disagree With You

In “The Humanizing Voice: Speech Can Reveal, and Text Conceal, The Presence of a Thoughtful Mind in The Midst of Disagreement” in a recent issue of Psychological Science, Juliana Schroeder of the University of California at Berkeley and faculty at the University of Chicago conducted several experiments exposing volunteers to ideas they agreed or disagreed with. In one, about 300 people watched, listened to or read arguments about war, abortion or music (country or rap — genres people tend to have strong feelings about). Afterward, the volunteers were asked to judge the person who communicated the argument. Those who were exposed to someone they disagreed with tended to “dehumanize” the communicator. That is, they regarded the person as “having a diminished capacity to either think or feel.” However, those who listened to the argument, either in a video or audio file, were less dismissive than those who read a transcript of the opposing opinion. (Nutt, 11/27)

The New York Times: Therapy For Sexual Misconduct? It’s Mostly Unproven

The recent surge in accusations of sexual harassment and assault has prompted some admitted offenders to seek professional help for the emotional or personality distortions that underlie their behavior. “My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons,” the producer Harvey Weinstein said in a statement in October. The actor Kevin Spacey announced that he would be “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.” (Carey, 11/27)

Los Angeles Times: Inspired By Origami, Scientists Build Artificial Muscle That Lifts 1,000 Times Its Own Weight

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University have developed a variety of origami-inspired artificial muscles that can lift up to a thousand times their own weight — and yet be dexterous enough to grip and raise a delicate flower. The devices, described in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, offer a new way to give soft robots super-strength, which could be used everywhere from inside our bodies to outer space. (Khan, 11/27)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Silent Killer: 5 Reasons To Take A Second Look At Your Blood Pressure

According to the new guidelines, developed by the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology, nearly half of American adults now suffer from high blood pressure, an increase of 30 million people compared to the previous definition. Often called the "silent killer," high blood pressure often doesn't make people feel ill until it's too late to prevent a heart attack, stroke or significant kidney damage. (Hunt, 11/27)

WBUR: New Generation Of Transgender Americans Wants To Change Laws, Not Just Minds

More than half of LGBTQ Americans older than 50 say the larger problem is discrimination from individuals. Younger generations say biased laws share the blame. (Bebinger, 11/28)

ProPublica: For Some Victims, Reporting A Rape Can Bring Doubt, Abuse — And Even Prosecution

There are many reasons for women to think twice about reporting sexual assault. But one potential consequence looms especially large: They may also be prosecuted. (Armstrong and Miller, 11/24)

