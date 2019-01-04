Genetic Childhood Disorders Show Up In 9% Of Healthy Babies Who Get DNA Tests, But Debate Remains Over Screening

Researchers hail the latest findings, saying it's important to get out in front of health problems and inform personalized care. But skeptics remain and few parents seem interested. Public health news also focuses on longevity secrets, respect for seniors, tips to staying on the Mediterranean diet and the continuing debate on fish oil supplements.

The Washington Post: Baby DNA Tests Raise As Many Questions As Answers

Within 24 hours of giving birth to a healthy baby girl, Lauren Stetson grappled with a dilemma: whether to enroll her newborn Cora in a study that would test the baby’s DNA and potentially foresee health issues that her parents might not otherwise discover. Stetson, recovering from childbirth and just getting to know her second baby, was distracted. But her husband, Kyle, a technology enthusiast, listened intently, and they talked it over. (Johnson, 1/3)

WBUR: Baby DNA: Boston Researchers Find Childhood Genetic Risks In 9 Percent Of Newborns

BabySeq, based mainly at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, is federally funded. It targets genes likely to lead to problems in childhood and that lend themselves to possible action. In the latest findings, published Thursday in the American Journal of Human Genetics, those mutations turn out to be surprisingly common, turning up in more than 9 percent of babies tested. (Goldberg, 1/3)

The New York Times: These 4 New Yorkers Are Experts In Living. What Do They Know That We Don’t?

Nearly four years ago, I began following six people over age 85 to see what their lives were like: what kept them going, what they hoped for or feared. This past year, I asked Jonas Mekas, now 96, about death and the afterlife. The question had particular resonance. In summer Mr. Mekas had been hospitalized for a blood disorder that was still mysterious to his doctors. It was the first sign in four years that he was mortal. He canceled a trip to Berlin because he was tired and short of breath, and was now walking with a cane, his complexion grayish. Since his 20s he had used his movie camera to protect him from the outside world. Now his doctors were using cameras to explore the worlds within. (Leland, 1/4)

CNN: The Secret To A Long, Happy, Healthy Life? Think Age-Positive

We've long been told to respect our elders. But now there is scientific evidence that respect can potentially save lives among the elderly and keep them both physically and mentally healthy. An analysis by the global journalism network Orb Media found that countries with high levels of respect for the elderly recorded better health among older populations and lower poverty levels for over-60s. (Avramova, 1/3)

CNN: Mediterranean Diet: How To Start And Stay On It

A diet that's good for healthy weight loss? Check. One that reduces the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, stroke and some cancers? Check. A diet that strengthens bones, improves brain health and wards off dementia and depression? Check. (LaMotte, 1/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Fish Oil: Hunting For Evidence To Tip The Scales

Millions of Americans take fish-oil supplements every day, hoping to prevent heart disease, depression, even premature birth. It is one of the most popular dietary supplements in the U.S. Reams of research exist on fish-oil supplements, but questions remain on their benefits. Many studies so far suggest the supplements don’t offer the benefits that marketers tout. A recent large, randomized clinical trial found that fish oil taken at a dosage found in many supplements didn’t reduce the incidence of heart disease or cancer, the main benefits with which it is associated. (McKay, 1/2)

