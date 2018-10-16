Genetic Research Is Constantly Evolving To The Point That Your Personalized DNA Results Could Be No Longer Valid

The genome itself doesn't change, but research about mutations and diseases linked to certain genes does update. And when that happens, there's no good way to inform people who think they're in the clear.

The New York Times: The Results Of Your Genetic Test Are Reassuring. But That Can Change.

The results of a genetic test may seem final — after all, a gene mutation is present or it is not. That mutation increases the risk of a disease, or it does not. In fact, those findings are not as straightforward as they might seem, and the consequences may have grave implications for patients. While a person’s genome doesn’t change, the research linking particular bits of DNA to disease is very much in flux. Geneticists and testing labs constantly receive new information that leads them to reassess genetic mutations. (Kolata, 10/16)

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's DNA test shines a light on the science behind the popular trend —

The Washington Post: Elizabeth Warren's DNA Test: Kellyanne Conway Called It 'Junk Science.' Is It?

After news that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released DNA results showing that she had a distant Native American ancestor — something President Trump had dared her to do — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed the DNA test, calling it “junk science.” “I haven’t looked at the test,” Conway told reporters Monday morning. “I know that everybody likes to pick their junk science or sound science depending on the conclusion, it seems some days.” But is it junk science? (Bever, 10/15)

