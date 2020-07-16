Georgia Governor Overrides Localities Orders To Wear A Mask
Gov. Brian Kemp says he is encouraging voluntary mask wearing but local rules requiring masks are a “bridge too far.”
AP:
Georgia Gov. Explicitly Voids Mask Orders In 15 Localities
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He voided orders on Wednesday that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted even though Kemp had earlier said cities and counties had no power to order masks. An increasing number of other states order residents to wear masks in public, including Alabama, which announced such a ban Wednesday. (Amy and Nadler, 7/16)
Atlanta Journal Constitution:
Kemp’s Ban Of Mask Mandates Puts Georgia On Collision Course With Its Cities
The governor’s order, signed late Wednesday, puts the state on a collision course with local leaders and public health experts who say requiring face coverings is an essential step to containing the spread of the coronavirus. Though Kemp’s previous orders have barred local governments from taking more restrictive steps than the state, the rules he signed on Wednesday were the first to explicitly ban cities and counties from requiring the use of masks or other face coverings. (Bluestein, 7/16)
NPR:
Georgia's Governor Issues Order Rescinding Local Mask Mandates
Kemp, a Republican, has been at odds with mayors and city administrators over the issue in recent days. Last week, for instance, Atlanta's Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a return to tough measures to control an ongoing spike in coronavirus infections in the capital, but Kemp's office insisted that her order was "non-binding and legally unenforceable." Georgia on Wednesday reported its second-highest new coronavirus case count to date, with 3,871 new confirmed cases and 37 COVID-19 deaths. (Neuman, 7/16)
In related news out of Georgia —
CNN:
White House Says Trump Followed CDC Guidance After Atlanta Mayor Accuses Him Of Breaking Mask Law
The White House said Wednesday evening that President Donald Trump followed guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during his trip to Atlanta after the city's mayor accused him of breaking the law by not wearing a mask at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Trump was spotted not wearing a mask during his visit to Atlanta on Wednesday, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" that Trump broke the law. Hartsfield-Jackson airport is owned and operated by the city of Atlanta and thus included in her executive order requiring masks, Bottoms said. (Hoffman, Wright and LeBlanc, 7/16)