The report by consulting giant Deloitte found that an estimated 1.5 million residents lack health insurance and that Georgia trails other states, even those that also have not expanded Medicaid, in covering low-income residents. Medicaid news comes out of Iowa, Florida and Alaska, as well.

A state-funded report released Thursday underscores the challenges that Gov. Brian Kemp faces in crafting a plan to provide more health care coverage to uninsured Georgians without expanding Medicaid, which he has long opposed. The report by consulting giant Deloitte found that an estimated 1.5 million residents lack health insurance and that Georgia trails other states, even those that also have not expanded Medicaid, in covering low-income residents. (Bluestein, 7/18)

The advisory group convened in Atlanta to hear Deloitte consultants describe the waiver effort. The federal government can waive certain health system regulations in response to a state proposal, and Georgia has hired Deloitte to help devise its waiver proposals. As outlined by state legislation enacted this year, the two central waiver categories involve possibly adding members to the state’s Medicaid program, and identifying possible changes to the health insurance exchange rules in Georgia. (Miller, 7/18)

The ACLU of Iowa lodged another challenge in the yearslong battle over transgender Iowans’ right to use Medicaid funds for transition-related care by suing Friday to block an Iowa law that specifically denies that coverage. The suit is in response to legislation passed in the waning days of the session that allows government entities to opt out of using public insurance dollars, including Medicaid, to pay for transition-related surgeries. It was filed on behalf of two transgender Iowans — Mika Covington of central Iowa and Aiden Vasquez of southeast Iowa — and LGBTQ advocacy group One Iowa. (Crowder, 7/18)

Lawmakers ordered Florida disability administrators this year to restructure its community-based Medicaid program that delivers healthcare to tens of thousands of people with disabilities. But as two state agencies begin to devise the new structure of the program, clients, caregivers and service providers worry that the coming changes to lower the agency’s budget might cut critical services to people who need them. (Koh, 7/18)

The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association (ASHNA) has sued the State of Alaska over cuts made to Medicaid reimbursement rates through emergency regulations. The lawsuit, filed in Anchorage Superior Court on June 12, alleges that the emergency regulations used by the Department of Health and Social Services are arbitrary and violate due process. Former Alaska Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth, who served under Gov. Bill Walker, is representing ASHNA in the suit as a private attorney along with Scott Kendall, Walker’s chief of staff. (Maguire, 7/17)

