Georgia Slams Brakes On Medical Marijuana
Although it's legal in the state, it's still illegal to buy it because no one is producing it in-state. Other health news is from California, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
11alive.Com:
Medical Cannabis Production Stalled In Georgia
The state’s medical cannabis production program is stalled again after a court action suspended the state-issued grow licenses to two companies. It means that while medical marijuana is legal in Georgia – it’s still illegal to buy it because nobody is producing it in-state. Last week, a south Georgia medical cannabis company granted one of the state’s two new grow licenses and gave a tour of a facility already in place in south Georgia – documented on Agriculture Commissioner Candidate Tyler Harper's Facebook page. (Richards, 10/3)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Medical Marijuana Companies Now Licensed And Operating
Medical marijuana cultivation started on the night licenses were awarded in Georgia. Trulieve opened a nursery in its South Georgia greenhouse as soon as it became one of two companies that won a license last month to grow, process and sell medical marijuana oil to registered patients. (Niesse, 10/3)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Bay Area News Group:
California Dialysis Clinics On The Ballot For The Third Time
The “No on 29” campaign, backed by the dialysis companies, says the union is abusing California’s direct democracy system, trying to push the companies to the negotiating table and gain leverage. But the union says the dialysis industry is making huge profits off vulnerable patients. Proposition 29 backers insist they are just using the tools available to check corporate power, and accomplish their broader policy goals. (Blair Rowan, 10/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
‘Human Composting’ Is Coming To California. It Could Revolutionize How We Get Buried
Throughout her century-long life, Ruth Gottstein broke new ground as an activist and publisher in the fields of domestic violence, women’s health, civil rights, gay rights and the La Raza movement as well as being an avid outdoorswoman. So in her final days, when she and her son Adam Gottstein were planning the disposition of her body, it was fitting that they decided she would be in the vanguard there as well, choosing to have her earthly remains turned into literal earth. (Said, 10/3)
The Colorado Sun:
Vaccine, Behavior Changes Drive Colorado Monkeypox Case Decline
After more than two years of turmoil and stress during the COVID pandemic, here’s a bit of good news for the state’s public health system: Cases of monkeypox have plummeted in recent weeks. (Ingold, 10/3)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
In The Upper Valley, Fighting Back Against Parkinson's With A One-Two Punch
Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. It muddles how the brain sends signals that coordinate movement. In Vermont, it's estimated that one out of a thousand people over age 55 have it. (Keck, 10/3)