Georgia’s Gubernatorial Race Shines Light On Growing Political Force: Home Health Aides

Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) is locked in a tight race with Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and members of The National Domestic Workers Alliance have been knocking on doors and pouring money into ad campaigns in support of the Democrat. News on the upcoming elections comes out of Alabama, Kansas, California and New Hampshire.

Politico: Home Health Aides Test Political Clout In Georgia Governor's Race

The country's fastest growing sector of workers is mobilizing as a political force for the first time by rallying behind Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams’ bid to become the first black woman governor in the United States. The National Domestic Workers Alliance claims a membership of more than 2.5 million home health aides, nannies and housekeepers and has ambitions of one day matching the political footprint of labor unions that have long been a pillar of the Democratic Party. Leaders of the group see a logical ally in Abrams, who has championed expanding Medicaid, raising the minimum wage and strengthening funding for rural health care. (Ollstein, 10/17)

The Associated Press: In Governor's Race, Issues Of Age, Health And Forthrightness

Gubernatorial challenger Walt Maddox's introductory television ad aimed to convey crucial details to voters. He described rebuilding tornado-ravaged Tuscaloosa as the city's mayor and called his politics "pro-life and pro Second Amendment." He also emphasized his age. "I'm Walt Maddox. I'm 45 years old," Maddox said at the ad's start. (Chandler, 10/17)

The Associated Press: Kobach Proposes Tougher Work Rules For Welfare In Kansas

Republican Kris Kobach promised Wednesday to push for tougher work requirements for welfare and state health coverage recipients in Kansas, building on existing policies that have populist appeal but draw criticism as punitive toward the poor. Kobach outlined a plan to increase work requirements for able-bodied adults receiving food stamps and cash assistance. It would impose a work requirement — and drug testing — for the state's Medicaid program, which provides health coverage to the needy. (10/17)

Kaiser Health News: Children’s Hospitals Again Cry For Help From Voters. But Are They Really Hurting?

Back in 2004, California’s children’s hospitals asked voters to approve a $750 million bond measure to help fund construction and new medical equipment. In 2008, they asked for $980 million more. Now they’re hoping voters will agree on Nov. 6 to cough up an additional $1.5 billion. The state’s 13 children’s hospitals treat California’s sickest kids — including those with leukemia, sickle cell disease, rare cancers and cystic fibrosis — so approving their fund-raising requests is an easy “yes” for many voters. (Ibarra, 10/18)

Kaiser Health News: GOP Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox: Limit Government In Health Care

John Cox stood on a presidential debate stage and told the audience that he was glad abortion wasn’t legal in 1955.If it had been, he said, he wouldn’t have been born. “I wouldn’t be standing here before you today. This is personal to me,” Cox said in the 2007 GOP presidential primary debate, explaining that his biological father walked out on his mother. (Young, 10/17)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Libertarian Jarvis Opposes Medicaid Expansion, FMLA Legislation

Libertarian gubernatorial nominee Jilletta Jarvis supports job training as part of any initiative to combat the opioid epidemic in New Hampshire, but she's opposed to Medicaid expansion, which several state leaders say has been a critical tool in response to the health crisis. Morning Edition host Rick Ganley interviewed Jarvis to further discuss health care issues. (Ganley, 10/17)

