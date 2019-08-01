Georgia’s Hopes For Generous Federal Funding To Expand Medicaid Dim Following Utah Rejection

A main component of Georgia's plan had been to request that the federal government fund 90% of the cost to expand Medicaid in the state. But the big federal funding bump looks unlikely: the Trump administration this past weekend rejected a conservative proposal for Utah with limits similar to Georgia’s. Medicaid news comes out of New Hampshire, Louisiana, Florida and Utah, as well.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Plan For Medicaid Waiver Hits A Bump

Georgia leaders’ hopes to get the federal government to pay almost all the costs of providing Medicaid coverage to more people appear to be dashed. And if the state budget is forced to shoulder more of the financial burden of its new Medicaid plan, that raises the question whether the plan will be forced to do less and cover fewer people. (Hart, 7/31)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: State To Appeal Medicaid Expansion Work Requirement Ruling

New Hampshire will appeal a federal court’s decision to dismantle the state’s Medicaid expansion work requirement, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Justice said Wednesday, adding to what is expected to be a long legal road. In a decision Monday, the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia vacated the federal waiver allowing the requirement to take effect. Judge James Boasberg found that the federal government had exceeded its authority when it allowed New Hampshire to tack a work requirement onto its expanded Medicaid program. (Dewitt, 7/31)

The Advocate: Gov. John Bel Edwards Touts New Medicaid Expansion Study Showing Access To Care Improved

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration marked the third anniversary of Medicaid expansion taking effect in Louisiana by touting a new study that found access to health care has improved for people taking advantage of the health insurance program. The study, which was funded by the Louisiana Department of Health and conducted by Tulane University researchers, found improvements in access to medical care, utilization and provider participation. Fewer people are unable to see a doctor or are not taking their medication as prescribed because of the expansion of Medicaid, researchers found. (Karlin, 7/31)

Health News Florida: Florida Economists Grapple With Medicaid Expansions

State economists are struggling to come up with estimates of how much it would cost the state and how it would affect Florida’s economy if voters approve a far-reaching constitutional amendment that calls for expanding Medicaid. Organizers, frustrated by the refusal of the Republican-controlled Legislature to back Medicaid expansion, have been gathering petition signatures to try to force a public vote on the issue. (Sexton, 7/31)

Politico Pro: Utah To Still Seek CMS Approval For Medicaid Per Capita Caps

Utah will still ask the Trump administration for permission to impose per-person spending caps for certain Medicaid enrollees, even though the White House rejected a key part of the state’s partial Medicaid expansion plan, officials said today. The state outlined next steps just days after federal officials declined to give Utah enhanced federal funds for a partial expansion of Medicaid up to the federal poverty line — a coverage threshold lower than under the Affordable Care Act. (Pradhan, 7/31)

