Getting Things From Point A To Point B Used To Be An American Art Form, But Not Anymore
Leaders said the supply chain was strong. But when the pandemic struck, shortages laid bare all those lofty promises.
The New York Times:
What Happened To The Great American Logistics Machine?
It started with silence, or something close to silence, or perhaps it was simply the absence of a low-level hum that nobody knew was humming until it stopped. In the quiet we realized that, until the pandemic arrived, we had lived in a vast, elaborate, whirring contraption that delivered culture and commerce at spectacular speeds, with astonishing efficiency. Logistics — the science of making Thing A and delivering it to Point B — had become a national art form, the corporate answer to jazz, stand-up comedy and end-zone dances. America was like an operating system that upgraded itself so regularly that its design and endless enhancements were taken for granted. (Segal, 5/22)
In other supply chain news —
The Washington Post:
Being A Pig Farmer Was Already Hard. Then Came Coronavirus.
Al Wulfekuhle was just a kid when he started raising pigs, helping his dad run the family farm in an eastern Iowa town even smaller than this one. By the time he was 19, he was running his own place, called to a profession that wasn’t glamorous or even remotely easy but made him feel like he was doing something important. “It’s a noble profession, being a farmer,” he said. “You’re essential because you’re trying to feed the world.” When Wulfekuhle was starting out, business was good, prices were high. (Bailey, 5/21)
NPR:
570 Workers Have Coronavirus At North Carolina Poultry Plant
Meat processing plants across the country are struggling with outbreaks of the coronavirus. That includes the Tyson Foods chicken processing facility in Wilkes County, N.C.More than 2,200 workers were tested at the Wilkesboro plant and 570 were positive for the coronavirus. Tyson said a majority of the workers who had the virus didn't show any symptoms. (Brown, 5/21)