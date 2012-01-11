Investing In Frontline Health Workers Effective In Saving Lives Of Mothers, Children

In the Huffington Post's "Impact" blog, Carolyn Miles, president and CEO of Save the Children, writes about the Frontline Health Workers Coalition's call on the U.S. government to train 250,000 new frontline health workers in developing countries, stating, "At a time when every dollar counts more than ever, the new Frontline Health Workers Coalition believes this focus is the most cost-effective way to save mothers' and children's lives around the world, address global health threats, and help advance strategic U.S. interests in a secure and prosperous world."

She continues, "These frontline health workers are much easier and less expensive to recruit, train, and retain. They have proven they can properly prescribe basic drugs to treat leading child-killers pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria; offer family planning and prenatal, postnatal, and preventive care; and provide a woman with skilled help at birth." She concludes, "Existing investments in frontline health workers are already working and have helped poor countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Ethiopia reduce maternal, newborn, and child death rates, improve health, and now are showing signs of reducing population growth rates. Still, much work remains. But because we know what to do, let's get it done" (1/11).

