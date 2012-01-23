International HIV/AIDS Alliance Releases Report Examining Potential Effects Of Global Fund Shortfall

The non-governmental organization (NGO) International HIV/AIDS Alliance has released a new report in response to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria's announcement in November that "no new grants would be approved until 2014," VOA News reports. According to the news service, the report, titled "Don't Stop Now," "examines the potential effects of the funding shortfall in five countries."

The Alliance makes three recommendations in the report, including calling on donors "to honor existing pledges to the Global Fund"; requesting "national governments ... increase their own investment in HIV programs"; and recommending "bilateral donors fill critical service gaps not covered by existing programs," VOA notes. Alvaro Bermejo, executive director of the International HIV/AIDS Alliance, "said he's still hopeful a new round of funding will be held this year, possibly even before the 19th International AIDS Conference is held in Washington, D.C., in July," the news service concludes (DeCapua, 1/20).

