CSIS Report Examines Future Of Global Health Agenda

In a new report examining the future of the global health agenda, published by the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Center on Global Health Policy and a senior vice president at CSIS, writes, "The naught decade (2000–2009) saw remarkable, explosive growth, concentrated in low- and lower-middle-income countries, in dollars delivered to infectious diseases -- HIV/ AIDS, tuberculosis, along with maternal and child health, and health systems." He continues, "Looking ahead to 2013 and beyond, we can already safely predict that, barring an unlikely quick turn to robust economic growth among advanced industrial economies, the global health agenda will remain in very difficult straits into the future." The report, titled, "The End of the Golden Era of Global Health?," is part of the CSIS "2012 Global Forecast" [.pdf], according to the report summary (4/17).

