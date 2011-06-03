Political Engagement With China Influences Involvement In Health

After discussing the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria's decision to freeze grant payments to China, Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, writes on the council's "Asia Unbound" blog, "In order to encourage the participation of China's civil society groups in global health, it is important to allay the fears of Chinese leaders. In other words, engaging China in global health as a constructive and active partner may ultimately hinge upon our broader political and diplomatic engagement with China at the top level" (6/1).

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription