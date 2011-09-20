‘Science Speaks’ Interviews Director Of Multilateral Diplomacy At OGAC

In the second in a series of interviews with staff members of the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator (OGAC), which is responsible for PEPFAR, the Center for Global Health Policy's "Science Speaks" blog speaks with Winnie Roberts, director of multilateral diplomacy at OGAC. Roberts discusses negotiations surrounding the declaration adopted at the U.N. General Assembly Special Session on AIDS, her work with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and planning for World AIDS Day and the 2012 International AIDS Conference, which is scheduled to take place in the District of Columbia (Mazzotta, 9/19).

