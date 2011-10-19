Gates Foundation Provides Funding For Relief Efforts In Horn Of Africa

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation "on Tuesday announced a $2.5 million grant to Mercy Corps to fund relief and longer-term recovery efforts in drought-stricken Wajir County on Kenya's border with Somalia," representing "more than 40 percent of the $5.4 million in private funds that Mercy Corps has raised to date for Horn of Africa relief efforts," the Seattle Times reports. The Gates Foundation on Tuesday also "announced a $1.6 million grant to International Medical Corps to provide emergency food assistance and to help improve health, hygiene and sanitation in northern Somalia and eastern Ethiopia," the newspaper writes (Bernton, 10/18).

