International Diabetes Federation Report Estimates 1 In 10 Adults Will Have Diabetes By 2030

"One in 10 adults will have diabetes by 2030, posing a huge challenge to health care systems around the world, according to a report" released by the International Diabetes Federation to coincide with World Diabetes Day on Monday, Reuters reports. According to the report, the number of people living with diabetes worldwide will increase to 552 million by 2030 from 366 million in 2011 unless action is taken, Reuters notes (Hirschler, 11/14).

"Diabetes is projected to become the 7th major cause of death in the world by 2030 while over 80 percent of its related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries," according to PressTV (11/4). "The figure includes both types of diabetes as well as cases that are undiagnosed," the Associated Press/San Francisco Chronicle writes, adding, "The group expects the number of cases to jump by 90 percent even in Africa, where infectious diseases have previously been the top killer" (11/14). "High-calorie diets and sedentary lifestyles are fanning the spread of type 2 diabetes in nations such as China, which with 90 million diabetics has more people with the condition than any other," Bloomberg notes (Bennett, 11/14). The U.N. on Monday "called on governments and drug companies to ensure that sufferers have the care and treatment they deserve," the U.N. News Centre writes, adding, "Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon used his message for World Diabetes Day ... to raise awareness about the needs of people living with diabetes, which is becoming particularly prevalent in developing countries" (11/14).

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription