Gilead Reports ‘Positive Data’ From Drug Trial Of Experimental Coronavirus Treatment
Gilead announced Wednesday that its closely watched drug trial of remdesivir, conducted by NIH, shows that at least 50% of patients treated with a 5-day dosage improved, and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks.
Stat:
Gilead Says Critical Study Of Covid-19 Drug Shows Patients Are Responding To Treatment
A government-run study of Gilead’s remdesivir, perhaps the most closely watched experimental drug to treat the novel coronavirus, showed that the medicine is effective against Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.Gilead made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, stating: “We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint.” The company said that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is conducting the study, will provide data at an upcoming briefing. (Herper, 4/29)
Reuters:
Gilead Says Remdesivir Shows Improvement In COVID-19 Patients When Used Early
In Gilead’s study, 62% of patients treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49% of patients who were treated late, the company said. The trial was testing 397 patients, evaluating the safety and efficacy of five-day and 10-day dosing regimens of remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19. Interest in Gilead’s drug have been high as there are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases. (4/29)
CNBC:
Gilead says early results of coronavirus drug trial show improvement with shorter remdesivir treatment
“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, a lead investigator of the study. (Lovelace Jr., 4/29)