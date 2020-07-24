Girl, 9, Is Youngest To Die Of COVID In Fla., Didn’t Have Underlying Illness
In other public health news related to the coronavirus: chronic health risk for U.S. adults; safety at the library; how to skip your friend's party; and the Virginia state fair.
CNN:
Nine-Year-Old Girl Is The Youngest To Die From Coronavirus In Florida
A 9-year-old girl from Putnam County is the youngest person to have died in Florida from coronavirus complications, according to the state department of health. The 9-year-old's death is not a travel-related case and the child did not have close contact with anyone who recently tested positive for Covid-19, records show. Putnam County Health Officer Mary Garcia confirmed the fatality to CNN on Wednesday and said she was unaware of any underlying medical conditions in the girl's case. (Royal and Flores, 7/23)
CIDRAP:
Chronic Conditions Put Nearly Half Of US Adults At Risk For Severe COVID-19
About 47% of US adults have an underlying condition strongly tied to severe COVID-19 illness, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have found. The model-based study, published today in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, used self-reported data from the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and the US Census. (Van Beusekom, 7/23)
The Washington Post:
Librarians Alarmed About Coronavirus Safety At D.C.’s Reopened Public Libraries
When the District’s public libraries began gradually reopening in late May, many residents rushed to check out books for the first time in six weeks. By mid-July, the library was opening its doors for six hours a day, five days a week, for patrons who could come inside to borrow items and spend time using public computers at 14 locations. But librarians say the reopening has been poorly handled, exposing both staff members and the public to potential coronavirus risks. They also say library managers have kept staff in the dark about colleagues who come down with the virus and have struggled with cleaning protocols and mask requirements. (Zauzmer, 7/23)
Los Angeles Times:
How To Say No To Parties During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Of course you are allowed to say no. You are allowed to say that at all times, to all invitations, under all circumstances. But especially right now, in the middle of a pandemic. So it’s less about whether you can say it and more about how, experts say. Tone matters. Put a smile on your face when you make the call and keep it simple: “Thank you for the invitation, I’m so sorry but I can’t make it.” (Roy, 7/23)
AP:
Coronavirus Pandemic Claims The 2020 State Fair Of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that the fair’s organizers were unable to find a way to pull it off safely. (7/23)