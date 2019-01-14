Given Expanse Of Opioid Epidemic, ‘Knowing How To Use Narcan Can Save A Life’

More public health campaigns encourage people to learn about the life-saving treatment for opioid overdoses. WBUR interviewed health care experts about the importance of having Narcan available in first-aid kits. News on drug epidemics looks at overdose numbers dropping in Kentucky and meth's resurgence, also.

WBUR: What You Should Know About Using Naloxone

Should everyone carry naloxone? How long does it take it to work? Can you mess it up? Do people wake up agitated or even violent? And perhaps most importantly, how do you even know if someone is overdosing and needs it? (Wasser, 1/11)

Cincinnati Enquirer: St. Elizabeth Overdoses Plummet As Northern Kentucky Fights Epidemic

St. Elizabeth hospitals projected in a newly released report that its emergency-department staffs treated just more than 1,000 overdose cases in 2018. That compares to a little more than 2,000 overdose turnarounds a year before. (DeMio, 1/13)

Kaiser Health News: Meth’s Resurgence Spotlights Lack Of Meds To Combat The Addiction

In 2016, news reports warned the public of an opioid epidemic gripping the nation. But Madeline Vaughn, then a lead clinical intake coordinator at the Houston-based addiction treatment organization Council on Recovery, sensed something different was going on with the patients she checked in from the street. (Heredia Rodriguez, 1/14)

