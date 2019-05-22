Glimmer Of Hope Seen In Kids’ Decreasing Cholesterol Levels, But Mixed Bag Results Shows Stubbornness Of Obesity Crisis

About 1 in 4 teens and 1 in 5 younger children had unhealthy levels of at least one of type of blood fat, but the levels are improving from previous years. In other diet and health news: eggs and stroke risk, breakfast, and Weight Watchers for teachers.

The Associated Press: Cholesterol Improves In US Kids Despite High Obesity Rates

Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only half of them had readings considered ideal. Overall, 7% of kids had high cholesterol in surveys from 2009 to 2016. That was down from 10% a decade earlier. In children, high levels mean 200 or above and ideal measures are below 170. The results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. (Tanner, 5/21)

The New York Times: Eggs Not Tied To Higher Stroke Risk

Neither egg consumption nor dietary cholesterol are associated with an increased risk for stroke, researchers report. Their analysis, in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, used health and diet data on 1,950 Finnish men ages 42 to 60. Over 21 years of follow-up, there were 217 strokes. On average, the men ate about four and a half eggs a week and consumed 408 milligrams of cholesterol a day. (Bakalar, 5/22)

The New York Times: A Possible Weight Loss Strategy: Skip Breakfast Before Exercise

Skipping breakfast before exercise might reduce how much we eat during the remainder of the day, according to a small but intriguing new study of fit young men. The study finds that the choice to eat or omit a meal before an early workout could affect our relationship to food for the rest of the day, in complicated and sometimes unexpected ways. (Reynolds, 5/22)

The Associated Press: Mississippi Spent $1.5M On Weight Watchers For Teachers

Mississippi lawmakers were giving Weight Watchers $1.5 million for a program that never appeared in any education funding bills or state contracts, just one example of how state legislators have been funneling education funding to favored vendors. The Clarion Ledger reports that since 2016, top lawmakers have mandated that the Mississippi Department of Education spend up to $45 million on specific programs. Of that, nearly $10 million was earmarked not just for programs but for 13 select vendors. (5/21)

