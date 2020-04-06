Global Health Watch: China Tries To Control Death Toll Narrative; Italy Starts Talking About How To Re-Open

China and Italy continue to cope with the fallout from massive coronavirus outbreaks, while experts look to Germany to examine how that nation has, so far, avoided one.

The New York Times: China Pushes For Quiet Burials As Coronavirus Death Toll Is Questioned

Liu Pei’en held the small wooden box that contained his father’s remains. Only two months ago, he had helplessly clutched his father’s frail hand as the elderly man took his last breath, and the pain was still raw. He wept. But there was little time, or space, for Mr. Liu to grieve. He said officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan had insisted on accompanying him to the funeral home and were waiting anxiously nearby. Later, they followed him to the cemetery where they watched him bury his father, he said. Mr. Liu saw one of his minders taking photos of the funeral, which was over in 20 minutes. (Qin and Li, 4/3)

Reuters: China Sees Rise In Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts. (Zhang and Munroe, 4/5)

The New York Times: In Italy, Going Back To Work May Depend On Having The Right Antibodies

There is a growing sense in Italy that the worst may have passed. The weeks of locking down the country, center of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, may be starting to pay off, as officials announced this week that the numbers of new infections had plateaued. That glimmer of hope has turned the conversation to the daunting challenge of when and how to reopen without setting off another cataclysmic wave of contagion. To do so, Italian health officials and some politicians have focused on an idea that might once have been relegated to the realm of dystopian novels and science fiction films. (Horowitz, 4/4)

The New York Times: Italy’s Virus Shutdown Came Too Late. What Happens Now?

Italy underestimated the spread of the virus at first. These maps show why the country’s nationwide lockdown came too late to contain it. (McCann, Popovich and Wu, 4/5)

The New York Times: A German Exception? Why The Country’s Coronavirus Death Rate Is Low

They call them corona taxis: Medics outfitted in protective gear, driving around the empty streets of Heidelberg to check on patients who are at home, five or six days into being sick with the coronavirus. They take a blood test, looking for signs that a patient is about to go into a steep decline. They might suggest hospitalization, even to a patient who has only mild symptoms; the chances of surviving that decline are vastly improved by being in a hospital when it begins. (Bennhold, 4/4)

