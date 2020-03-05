Global Watch: As Cases Spread World Wide, Containment Hopes Dim; Iran Struggles To Contain Epidemic; Millions Of Students Missing School

Media outlets take a look at the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Spreads World-Wide, Containment Is An ‘Unlikely Outcome’

More cases of the novel coronavirus were reported globally, from Australia to South Korea, as some health officials warned it would be impossible to fully contain the pathogen now that infections are spreading within many communities. On Thursday, Australian officials said there were now 52 confirmed cases of the virus, up from 41 a day earlier. Six people who tested positive had no history of overseas travel and four of those cases are associated with a nursing home in Sydney, including a 95-year-old who recently died—indicating that transmission among local residents is under way. The source of infection for three other cases is being investigated. (Cherney, 3/5)

The Associated Press: World Girds For Months Of Trouble As Virus Pushes West

Nations around the world girded for months of disruptions from the new virus Thursday as its unrelenting spread brought ballooning infections, economic fallout and sweeping containment measures. “Countries should be preparing for sustained community transmission,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leader of the World Health Organization, said of the 2-month-old virus outbreak. “Our message to all countries is: This is not a one-way street. We can push this virus back. Your actions now will determine the course of the outbreak in your country.” (3/5)

The Washington Post: Iran's Coronavirus Epidemic Surges With Outbreak Striking Senior Leaders

The coronavirus outbreak sweeping through Iran has delivered a jarring blow to the senior ranks of its government, infecting about two dozen members of parliament and at least 15 other current or former top figures, according to official reports. Among those sickened have been a vice president, a deputy health minister and an adviser to the head of the judiciary, and the virus has struck at the pinnacle of power, killing an adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader. (Cunningham and Bennett, 3/4)

The New York Times: ‘When Can We Go To School?’ Nearly 300 Million Children Are Missing Class.

The coronavirus epidemic reached deeper into daily life across the world on Wednesday, with a sweeping shutdown of all schools in Italy and warnings of school closures in the United States, intensifying the educational upheaval of nearly 300 million students globally. Only a few weeks ago, China, where the outbreak began, was the only country to suspend classes. But the virus has spread so quickly that by Wednesday, 22 countries on three continents had announced school closures of varying degrees, leading the United Nations to warn that “the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled.” (Wang and Inoue, 3/4)

CBS News: Coronavirus: Italy Is Shutting Down All Schools Nationwide Amid Outbreak

As Italy tries to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the government has ordered all schools, universities and daycare facilities nationwide to close for 10 days, starting Thursday. The closures, which will last until at least March 15, are part of an effort to contain the virus, which has hit Italy harder than any other European country. The death toll in Italy has reached 107 — up 28 in just 24 hours — the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday. The number of cases across the country has increased to 3,090, contributing to the global total of over 93,000 cases and 3,200 deaths. (Lewis, 3/4)

NBC News: Coronavirus Is Battering The Airline Industry, Turning Some Airports Into Ghost Towns

Some of the world’s busiest airports now look like ghost towns as the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 90,000 people, continues to spread around the world. Passengers who are choosing to travel are sharing photos on social media showing once bustling airports that are nearly empty. (Newcomb, 3/4)

Reuters: Wet Your Hands Not Your Whistle: South Korean Alcohol Diverted To Sanitizers

Makers of soju, South Korea's national drink and one of the world's best selling spirits, are jumping into the fight on the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside China by sharing their stockpiles of alcohol with makers of sanitizers. Disinfectants, such as hand sanitizers, are flying off the shelves, along with medical-grade masks, as infections in South Korea have surged past 5,000 in just over a month since its first patient was diagnosed. (3/4)

