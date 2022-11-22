‘Good Cholesterol’ May Have Less Health Benefit Than Believed: Study
A study finds that too little high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, cholesterol raises the risk of heart disease for white adults, but not for Black adults.
CNN:
Study Suggests That HDL Or 'Good' Cholesterol Is Less Beneficial Than Previously Thought, Especially For Black Adults
High-density lipoprotein, or HDL, cholesterol – often referred to as the “good” cholesterol – may not be as useful in predicting the risk of heart disease and protecting against it as previously thought, according to new researched funded by the National Institutes of Health. A study from the 1970s found that high levels of HDL cholesterol concentration were associated with low coronary heart disease risk, a link that has since been widely accepted and used in heart disease risk assessments. However, only White Americans were included in that study. (McPhillips, 11/21)
NBC News:
'Good' Cholesterol May Not Protect Against Heart Disease, Study Finds
The new findings surprised the researchers, who originally designed their study to understand how cholesterol levels in Black and white middle-aged adults without heart disease affected their future risks. Previous research on "good" cholesterol and heart disease consisted of mostly white adults. “I did not expect high levels of HDL would not be protective,” said the study’s senior author, Nathalie Pamir, an associate professor of cardiovascular medicine in the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine. “And I certainly did not expect low levels to have no predictive value for Black adults.” (Carroll, 11/21)
USA Today:
HIV Treatment, Prevention Efforts Must Target Black Women, Experts Say
Though men remain the largest group of people diagnosed with HIV, Black women make up the majority of new HIV cases among women. Seven thousand women diagnosed with the virus in 2018, and Black women made up more than 4,000 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reports transgender women in a separate category. (Hassanein, 11/21)