Good News About Dementia: 5 Lifestyle Changes Can Make Difference Even For People Who Have Genes That Increase Risk

While recent news about Alzheimer's focused on disappointing failed drug trials, two new studies discussed at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference look at how clean living helps lower the chances of developing wasting brain diseases by as much as 60%. Give up red meat, don't smoke, exercise more, read more books and limit red wine to one glass a night. "This research is exciting in that it shows there are actionable things we can do to try to counteract genetic risk for dementia," said Elzbieta Kuźma, a research fellow at the University of Exeter Medical School who worked on one the studies.

The Washington Post: Doing These Five Things Could Decrease Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 60 Percent, New Study Says

Here’s a to-do list for preventing dementia, new research suggests: Ditch red meat, take a brisk walk to the grocery store, do the Sunday crossword and stick to one glass of wine at dinner. A study presented Sunday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Los Angeles found that combining five lifestyle habits — including eating healthier, exercising regularly and refraining from smoking — can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by 60 percent. A separate study showed that lifestyle choices can lower risk even for those who are genetically prelifestyle disposed to the disease. (Natanson, 7/14)

The Associated Press: A Healthy Lifestyle May Offset Genetic Risk For Alzheimer's

A healthy lifestyle can cut your risk of developing Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia even if you have genes that raise your risk for these mind-destroying diseases, a large study has found. People with high genetic risk and poor health habits were about three times more likely to develop dementia versus those with low genetic risk and good habits, researchers reported Sunday. Regardless of how much genetic risk someone had, a good diet, adequate exercise, limiting alcohol and not smoking made dementia less likely. (7/14)

CNN: Lifestyle Can Still Lower Dementia Risk Even If You Have High Genetic Risk, Study Suggests

There is no cure for or preventive medicine that can stop dementia and its most common form, Alzheimer's disease. But a growing body of evidence suggests the way you live can potentially lower your risk. The study found that among people with a high genetic risk, those who maintained a health lifestyle -- meaning they watched their diet, exercised regularly, kept their drinking to a minimum and didn't smoke -- were less likely to develop dementia later in life. (Christensen, 7/15)

Today: Healthy Living May Help Offset Genetic Risk Of Dementia: Study

People with high genetic risk and an unhealthy lifestyle were almost three times more likely to develop dementia than those with low genetic risk who also lived healthily. "Our findings are exciting as they show that we can take action to try to offset our genetic risk for dementia," said Ms Elzbieta Kuzma, a researcher at Britain's University of Exeter who co-led the study. (7/14)

NBC News: Can Alzheimer's Be Stopped? Five Lifestyle Behaviors Are Key, New Research Suggests

For people who fear dementia is inevitable because of family history or a genetic profile, this tells them “the game is not over because they have increased risk,” said Petersen, who was not affiliated with the new studies. (Carroll, 7/14)

The Washington Post: Signs Of Dementia For Family Members To Notice

Julie Staple was a child when her dad, Mark Womack, began exhibiting odd behavior. An award-winning violin, viola and cello maker, Womack was not following through for clients nor returning phone calls promptly. He was watching more TV and taking more breaks from work. He began drinking and was quick to become angry. The behavior lasted years and took its toll. Staple and her mom, Ginny Womack, a professional violinist, thought Mark Womack was depressed. (Berger, 7/13)

Stat: LGBT People More Likely To Report Memory Problems, Survey Finds

LGBT Americans report increased rates of memory loss and confusion — two early signs of dementia — compared to their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts, a large survey has found. The observations present new risk factors to consider for Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, and raise questions about the potential influence of social stressors. “This idea that LGBT people might have more … subjective cognitive impairment is a very interesting one,” said Yaakov Stern, a professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. (Cai, 7/14)

NPR: Gene Test For Alzheimer's Can Raise Thorny Questions

In a waiting room at the Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Phoenix, a 74-year-old woman named Rubie is about to find out whether she has a gene that puts her at risk for Alzheimer's. "I'm a little bit apprehensive about it, and I hope I don't have it," she says. "But if I do, I want to be able to plan for my future." The gene is called APOE E4, and it's the most powerful known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's after age 65. (Hamilton, 7/12)

