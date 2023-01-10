Good News From Planet Earth: As Chemicals Decline, Ozone Is Healing
Progress with the ozone layer offers promise for combatting climate change, scientists say. Separately, Bloomberg reports on moves the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering related to gas stoves, amid worries they can cause detrimental health impacts.
The Wall Street Journal:
Earth’s Ozone Layer Recovers As Airborne Chemicals Decline
In a report released Monday by the United Nations Environment Program and the World Meteorological Organization, researchers found a significant thickening of the ozone layer, a region of the atmosphere from 9 to 18 miles high that absorbs ultraviolet rays and prevents them from reaching the Earth’s surface. (Niiler, 1/9)
The Washington Post:
The Ozone Layer’s Recovery Is Good News For Climate Change, Too
As a result, the ozone layer — which blocks ultraviolet sunlight from reaching Earth’s surface — continues to slowly thicken. Restoring it is key for human health, food security and the planet. UV-B radiation causes cancer and eye damage in humans. It also damages plants, inhibiting their growth and curbing their ability to store planet-warming carbon dioxide. (Dance, 1/9)
CNN:
The Ozone Layer Is On Track To Recover Within Decades As Harmful Chemicals Are Phased Out, Scientists Report
International cooperation helped stem the damage. The use of CFCs has decreased 99% since the Montreal Protocol went into force in 1989, which began the phase-out of those and other ozone-harming chemicals, according to the assessment by a panel of experts published on Monday. (Paddison, 1/9)
Separately, to battle pollution, respiratory illness another ban is proposed —
Bloomberg:
US Safety Agency To Consider Ban On Gas Stoves Amid Health Fears
A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems. (Natter, 1/9)