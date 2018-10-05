GOP Indiana Senate Candidate Touts His Company’s Health Care Model But Some Employees Beg To Disagree

Businessman Mike Braun is challenging incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) in a tight U.S. Senate race. With health care on the front of many voters' minds, Braun points to his own company's health care model. Some workers, however, said it isn't like real insurance. “If I did ever have to go to the hospital, I’d have been screwed," said Heath Kluemper, a former employee at Meyer Distributing.

Politico: 'It Was Not Real Insurance'

Republican businessman Mike Braun says he wants all Americans to have health insurance just like his own workers — a pillar of his campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana’s exceedingly tight Senate race. Braun boasts that his prowess at cutting deals with health insurers at his auto parts and shipping company means he could “walk into that Senate and probably know more about what to do than anybody that’s there.” But while he may have kept premiums stable for a decade for his roughly 900 workers, deductibles are sky-high — meaning big out-of-pocket costs for anyone who gets sick. (Ollstein, 10/5)

More elections news comes out of Florida and Nevada —

The Associated Press: Questions Of Conflict Mount Over Florida Governor’s Finances

During his nearly eight years in office, [Fla. Gov. Rick] Scott was required to file forms disclosing his investments. Now that he is running for U.S. Senate, however, his wife is also required to reveal her own investments — and they seem to mirror those in Scott’s trust. ... The documents also show that Scott’s investment portfolio has at times included holdings in companies with ties to Florida’s government, including a fund tied to the state’s largest public utility; a credit fund run by the parent company of a high-speed rail line being built in the state; a company that provides drugs to the state’s Medicaid patients and a company that donated land to a new state university. Some of the exact amounts aren’t known because they are reported in ranges, but the investments have varied in size from tens of thousands of dollars to at least $1 million. (Fineout, 10/4)

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Targets Dean Heller On Kavanaugh Comments In Ad

Planned Parenthood's political arm is targeting vulnerable GOP Sen. Dean Heller on comments he made about the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A six-figure digital ad buy focuses on Heller reportedly saying the nomination had run into a "hiccup" following Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh. (Hellmann, 10/4)

