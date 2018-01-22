GOP Lawmakers Waver On Governor’s Call For $10M Cut In Iowa Medicaid

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the cuts won't reduce services, but legislators aren't sure. In other Medicaid news, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking for a way to craft a deal on Medicaid expansion but Republican leaders say there isn't enough support for such a move, Oregon voters decide tomorrow if they support a tax on hospitals and insurers to fund that state's expansion, and hospitals in Illinois and Montana are concerned about less funding.

The Associated Press: Republicans Question Gov. Reynolds' Plan To Cut $10 Million From Medicaid

Iowa Republicans have started wading through the hard realities of mid-year budget cuts, and some are expressing reservations about a proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds to reduce $10 million from the state's health care program for the poor and disabled. The cut to Medicaid would be the largest of Reynolds' nearly $30 million in reductions to the current $7.2 billion budget that runs through June. Her staff claims it won't reduce services, but there isn't enough data to back up the argument and Reynolds will ultimately have to make her case to fellow Republicans who control the Legislature. (Rodriguez, 1/21)

Nashville Tennessean: Medicaid Expansion May Be Unlikely In Tennessee, Even As Backers Seek Compromise

Rep. Steve McDaniel looked out the window of his legislative office Tuesday morning after committee meetings and thought about why he stands as one of the few Republicans who supports Medicaid expansion. The week before, the 110th General Assembly reconvened to vocal cries from advocates demanding health care reform. Democrats have said they are willing to make concessions, including work requirements for coverage and insurance co-pays, to make something happen. But Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell say there is little support in the GOP for a Medicaid expansion measure. (Buie, 1/21)

The Associated Press: Oregon Voters To Decide Medicaid Funding As Costs Rise

Oregon aggressively expanded its Medicaid rolls under the Affordable Care Act, adding enough people to leave only 5 percent of its population uninsured — one of America's lowest rates. Now, with the reduction of a federal match that covered those enrollees, the state is calling on voters to decide how to pay for its ballooning Medicaid costs. (Flaccus, 1/22)

Chicago Tribune: Hospitals Worry About Closures, Layoffs As They Brace For Medicaid Funding Changes

As the state revamps an outdated formula that distributes hospital Medicaid funding, many hospitals like St. Bernard whose budgets rely heavily on the money are bracing for a financial hit they say they can’t afford. ... St. Bernard is among the state’s 22 safety net hospitals — those where more than half of patient stays are covered by Medicaid. Across the Chicago area, those institutions are worried that the revised funding formula will cut deeply into their budgets. They say the prospect of mass layoffs, reduced services or outright closures of their facilities will be devastating to the communities they serve, which already lack adequate health care and jobs. (Elejalde-Ruiz, 1/21)

Bozeman (Mt.) Daily Chronicle: Hospitals Say Medicaid Cuts Add To Unpaid Bills

Montana hospitals will get fewer dollars back for the care they give as a result of cuts to the state’s Medicaid spending. Officials say that will hurt their chance of expanding care in areas like support for mental health. ... As part of the effort to balance Montana’s budget, the state is cutting Medicaid reimbursements by nearly 3 percent. (Houghton, 1/21)

