GOP-Led Senate Committee Holds Rare Hearing On Gun Control, Focusing On Taking Weapons From Dangerous People

The Wall Street Journal: Senate Panel Considers ‘Red Flag’ Gun Laws In Aftermath Of Mass Shootings

A GOP-led Senate committee held a rare gun-control hearing Tuesday on measures aimed at temporarily blocking dangerous people from accessing firearms, following a wave of states’ decisions to allow such curbs. The Senate Judiciary Committee focused Tuesday on extreme-risk protection orders, also known as red-flag laws, aimed at allowing courts to temporarily take guns from people deemed dangerous. Extreme-risk protection orders are designed to generally let family members or law-enforcement officials petition a court for an order that would temporarily block that person from being able to buy a firearm, or enable officials to remove his or her weapons. (Peterson, 3/26)

WBUR: In The Shadow Of Suicides, Senate Panel Makes Rare Move To Consider Gun Control

Days after three separate suicides in Parkland, Fla., and Newtown, Conn., left those communities reeling, the Senate did something rare for a GOP-led chamber: It held a hearing on gun control. Tuesday, in the previously scheduled hearing, the full Senate Judiciary Committee heard from experts on extreme risk protection orders, commonly referred to as red flag laws. (Booker, 3/26)

