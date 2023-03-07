GOP Pushing Federal Ban Of Trans People From Team Sports
Though the bill, which will be heard by a House panel Wednesday, to amend Title IX is called the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," The Hill notes the bill demands recognition of sex as that labeled at birth. That would include trans men. Separately, Georgia advanced a ban on minors' gender care, and Alaska moved to allow discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.
The Hill:
House Panel To Consider GOP Bill Banning Transgender Women, Girls From Team Sports
Federal legislation to ban transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams for women and girls will be heard for the first time Wednesday morning, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced Monday. The “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” introduced in February by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), seeks to amend Title IX — the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination — to recognize sex as that which is “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” (Migdon, 3/6)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Senate Passes Bill To Limit Treatment For Transgender Youth
The Georgia Senate on Monday passed a bill that would prohibit medical professionals from giving transgender children certain hormones or surgical treatment that assists them in aligning with their gender identity. Senate Bill 140 passed on a 32-22 party-line vote, with Republicans supporting the measure. (Prabhu, 3/6)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
NH Health Providers Push Back On Proposals To Ban Gender-Affirming Care For Youth
As New Hampshire lawmakers prepare to consider bills aimed at banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth, local medical providers and mental health professionals are pushing back — saying the proposed legislation is not based in science and would be damaging to vulnerable young people. (Cuno-Booth, 3/6)
Anchorage Daily News:
Alaska Drops Policy Banning Discrimination Against LGBTQ Individuals
An investigation by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica found the decision had been requested by a conservative Christian group and was made the week of the Republican primary for governor, in which Gov. Mike Dunleavy was criticized for not being conservative enough. The commission made the change on the advice of Attorney General Treg Taylor and announced it publicly via its Twitter feed — which currently has 31 followers — on Election Day. (Hopkins, 3/4)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Bills Affecting LGBTQ People: Here’s What You Need To Know
Texas lawmakers this year are expected to debate several bills that could bring major changes to the lives of gay and transgender Texans. Republicans have filed bills that would restrict when sexuality and gender identity are taught in schools, where people can perform in drag and what kind of health care is available to transgender children. Children and young adults in particular are a focus of the legislation. (Melhado, 3/6)