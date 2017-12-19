Government Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Case Of Pregnant Immigrant Girl Seeking Abortion

The government acquiesced to the judge's orders to allow one of the girls to get the procedure, but is still fighting the other one's attempts. Officials only cited "differing circumstances" as to why they gave in on one.

Los Angeles Times: Judge Tells Trump Officials To Allow Two 17-Year-Old Immigrants To Obtain Abortions; Government Concedes In One Case

Trump administration officials must allow two pregnant teenage immigrants being held in detention facilities to see doctors about having abortions, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington issued a temporary restraining order that bars administration officials from preventing the two 17-year-olds from leaving the shelters. One of the immigrants is 10 weeks pregnant and the other is in her 22nd week, according to the judge's order. (Savage, 12/18)

The Hill: Judge Orders Trump Admin To Allow Abortions For Two Undocumented Immigrants

The administration had argued that the two women could leave the country or “find a suitable sponsor” in order to obtain an abortion. “The minors in this case—who entered the country illegally—have the option to voluntarily depart to their home country or find a suitable sponsor. If they choose not to exercise these options, HHS does not believe we are required to facilitate the abortion," the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement about the case last week. (Thomsen, 12/18)

Politico: Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Block Abortion For Immigrant Teen

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block an abortion for a teenage girl in immigration custody, even as federal officials gave up their fight to prevent another undocumented immigrant teen from terminating her pregnancy. The moves came just hours after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to permit abortions as soon as Tuesday evening for both pregnant 17-year-old girls being held in federally funded shelters in different states. (Gerstein and Rayasam, 12/18)

In other news on abortion —

The Associated Press: Governor Vetoes Bill To Add Abortion Restrictions

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have limited abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy and, according to opponents, outlawed the most common method of second-trimester abortion. Wolf, who supports abortion rights, rejected what Planned Parenthood said would have been the nation's most restrictive abortion law. (12/18)

The Hill: Pennsylvania Governor Vetoes 20-Week Abortion Ban

Under current Pennsylvania law, abortions aren't permitted after 24 weeks, but there are exceptions if the life of the mother is endangered. Supporters argue that with advances in technology and medicine, fetuses can now survive after 20 weeks, while opponents argue the decision should be left to the parents. “We thank Governor Wolf for standing strong to protect women’s health and rights," said Cecile Richards, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. (Hellmann, 12/18)

