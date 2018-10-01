Government Shutdown Averted After Trump Signs Spending Bill

The legislation includes a big bump for the National Institutes of Health, as well as an overall increase in funding for HHS.

The Associated Press: Trump Signs Spending Plan, Avoiding Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump signed an $854 billion spending bill on Friday to keep the federal government open through Dec. 7, averting a government shutdown in the weeks leading up to November's pivotal midterm elections. Trump signed the legislation to fund the military and several civilian agencies without journalists present as the fate of his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, continued to hang in the balance. The House and Senate approved the spending plan earlier this week. (Colvin and Lucey, 9/28)

The Washington Post: Trump Signs Bill That Averts Government Shutdown, Sets Up Fight Over Border Wall

Funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the labor and education departments, would grow to $178 billion, a $1 billion increase and $11 billion more than the White House originally requested. This was a major priority for Democrats. Because Republicans only narrowly control the Senate, they need support from Democrats to pass spending bills. (Paletta, 9/28)

Reuters: Trump Signs Spending Bill, Averts Shutdown Threat Until December

It also includes a measure to keep the federal government open until at least Dec. 7, even though Congress has not yet passed full-year appropriations bills covering every department. (9/28)

