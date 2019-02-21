Government Still Separating Immigrant Children From Families At Border, Advocates Say

Even after the Trump administration said it ended its policy of breaking up families trying to cross into the U.S., a watchdog group says the actions still continue and without oversight of a child welfare expert. In other immigration news, the ACLU is back in court in Texas contesting the cases of children crossing with someone other than a parent and a Colorado congressman raises concerns about health issues at a detention facility.

The Associated Press: Advocates Say US Still Separates Migrant Families Needlessly

Months after the Trump administration announced an end to its widescale separation of migrant parents and children, the policy remains a heated issue in the courts and at the border as critics contend the government is still needlessly breaking up immigrant families. The Texas Civil Rights Project released a report Thursday that counts 272 separations at a single Texas courthouse since June, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order ending widespread separations amid public outrage. (2/21)

Denver Post: Aurora's ICE Detention Site Sees Another Rash Of Illnesses

A rash of illnesses. A lack of medical providers to serve a growing number of immigrant detainees. And no communication from the federal agency at the center of it all. These were some of the issues highlighted by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a freshman Democrat from Aurora, on Wednesday as he took Immigration and Customs Enforcement to task for the conditions at the Aurora detention facility. Crow, along with Aurora city councilwoman Allison Hiltz, showed up unannounced Wednesday at the detention facility — which is run by the private, for-profit Geo Group — and were denied a request to tour the building. (Tabachnik, 2/20)

