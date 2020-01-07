Government To Start Collecting DNA From Detained Immigrants As Part Of Controversial Pilot Program

The information would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely. The administration's efforts have elicited withering criticism from advocates who believe the government shouldn't obtain such sensitive information from people who aren't linked to serious crimes.

The Associated Press: US To Start Collecting DNA From People Detained At Border

The U.S. government on Monday launched a pilot program to collect DNA from people in immigration custody and submit it to the FBI, with plans to expand nationwide. The information would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely. A memo outlining the program published Monday by the Department of Homeland Security said U.S. citizens and permanent residents holding a “green card” who are detained could be subject to DNA testing, as well as asylum seekers and people entering the country without authorization. (Merchant, 1/6)

CBS News: Immigration Controversy: U.S. Collecting DNA Samples From Some Migrants — Including Teens — In First Stage Of Program

Border Patrol officers in the Detroit sector of the border with Canada and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel at the Eagle Pass, Texas port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico frontier have been instructed to collect DNA from certain migrants. The samples are from cheek swabs. The biometric information would be used to create profiles in a massive national criminal database run by the FBI. The move is the first phase of a five-part, three year Department of Homeland Security initiative to obtain DNA profiles from virtually all migrants in U.S. custody, whether or not they've committed crimes. (Montoya-Galvez, 1/7)

CNN: Trump Administration To Collect DNA Data From Some Migrants In Custody

The Department of Homeland Security has been operating under exceptions put in place a decade ago. In 2010, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano requested an exemption for DNA collection from the DNA Fingerprint Act of 2005, including for migrants in custody who weren't facing criminal charges or those pending deportation proceedings, citing a lack of agency resources at the time to gather DNA. The 90-day pilot will be implemented by US Border Patrol in the Detroit region, as well as at the Eagle Pass port of entry in southwest Texas, the agency said. (Sands, 1/6)

