Government Watchdog To Investigate Allegations Of Shadowy Mar-A-Lago Trio’s Improper Influence On VA

Th three men are said to be confidantes of President Donald Trump. "Membership in President Trump's private club, alone, is not sufficient to have an informed opinion on the best way to deliver care and benefits to our nation's veterans," said Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), the lawmakers who requested the GAO investigation.

Politico: Watchdog Office To Probe Mar-A-Lago Members' Influence At VA

The Government Accountability Office will investigate whether members of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, improperly influenced the Department of Veterans Affairs, including over a $10 billion contract to modernize veterans’ health records, according to a letter from the watchdog office released by Democratic lawmakers Monday. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) had requested an investigation in August following reports that Trump confidant Ike Perlmutter, chairman of Marvel Entertainment, and Bruce Moskowitz, a West Palm Beach doctor, used their access to the club — and the president — to delay and shape a plan to overhaul digital health records at the VA. (Woellert, 11/26)

In other veterans' health care news —

NPR: Connecticut VA Opens Its Doors To 'Bad Paper' Veterans

For an estimated 500,000 veterans, being put out of the military with an other than honorable discharge is a source of shame and an obstacle to employment. "Bad paper," in most cases, means no benefits or health care from the Department of Veterans Affairs — even when the problems that got them kicked out were linked to PTSD, traumatic brain injury or military sexual assault. But last month, Connecticut opened state VA resources to vets who can show that one of those conditions is linked to their discharge. For veterans like Thomas Burke, now a youth minister at Norfield Congregational Church, it's part of a long path to recovery. (Lawrence, 11/26)

