Grassley Slams Trump’s Claims That Wind Turbines Cause Cancer As ‘Idiotic’

President Donald Trump claimed that the noise from the turbines is linked to cancer, but evidence shows that they don't cause adverse health effects. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said that he has to teach a lot of new politicians about wind energy and Trump is no different.

USA Today: Cancer-Causing Wind Turbines? President Donald Trump Claim Blown Away

What Trump said about wind and cancer: "And they say the noise causes cancer. You tell me that one (makes whirring noise mimicking a turbine).” There's no evidence to suggest cancer and wind farms are linked. Critics have linked wind turbine operations to electromagnetic fields (EMF), shadow flicker, audible noise, low-frequency noise and infrasound, annoyances that could disrupt sleep, induce headaches or even cause mild nausea. (King, 4/3)

Politico: Grassley Schools Trump On ‘Idiotic’ Wind Turbines And Cancer Comment

Count Chuck Grassley as among those displeased by President Donald Trump's attacks on wind energy. The longtime Iowa GOP senator told Iowa reporters on Wednesday afternoon that Trump's comments implying turbines cause cancer was "idiotic." Then he explained to Capitol Hill reporters that the president needs to stop railing against wind power. (Everett, 4/3)

The Hill: Grassley: Trump Saying Wind Turbine Noise Causes Cancer Is 'Idiotic'

"I’m told that the White House respects my views on a lot of issues," Grassley said Wednesday during the call. "[Trump's] comments on wind energy — not only as a president but when he was a candidate — were, first of all, idiotic, and it didn’t show much respect for Chuck Grassley as the grandfather of the wind energy tax credit." (Daugherty, 4/3)

