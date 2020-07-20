Grim Milestones: Globe Passes 600,000 Deaths, US Continues To Top Daily Case Records
Over 140,000, or a quarter of the total COVID-19 deaths, were in the U.S. Case counts continue to accelerate to record or near-record levels in California, Florida and Kentucky.
The Hill:
WHO Reports Record Total Of New Coronavirus Cases Worldwide
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases worldwide with the U.S. leading other nations in the spike. In a daily report, WHO reported 237,743 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing the previous single-day record of 230,370 on July 12. There were 5,682 more deaths in the past day. (Axelrod, 7/17)
NPR:
Global Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 600,000, With U.S. Accounting For Nearly A Quarter
Total coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have surpassed 140,000, reaching somber new heights as surging cases continue to break records in parts of the country and around the world. The U.S. passed the latest threshold late on Saturday, the same day the World Health Organization reported the largest one-day increase in global fatalities since May, with 7,360 new deaths. Global deaths had been averaging 4,600 a day in June and 4,800 in July. (Treisman, 7/19)
NPR:
'A Wake-Up Call': States Battle New Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Several U.S. states reported new record-breaking coronavirus case counts over the weekend, as nationwide the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 140,000 and President Trump insisted again that the virus would "disappear." States such as Florida, California and Kentucky were reporting record, or near-record numbers of new cases and in Texas, a hospital official told NPR that funeral homes and morgues were overflowing from the bodies of COVID-19 victims. (Neuman, 7/20)