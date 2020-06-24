Grim Record: California Hits New Daily High, Surpassing 6,000 New COVID Cases

The state broke its record for the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day, with more than 6,000 reported Monday. Over 2,000 of those came from Los Angeles County. Other California pandemic-related news is on hospitalizations, nursing homes, renters, and prisons as well.

Los Angeles Times: More Than 6,000 Coronavirus Cases New California Daily Record

California shattered a daily record for new coronavirus cases with more than 6,000 infections reported Monday — the largest single-day count in the state since the pandemic hit the U.S. In Los Angeles County, officials on Tuesday reported more than 2,000 new cases for the fourth time in the last week, bringing the total number of infections to more than 88,200. Officials also reported 34 additional deaths, increasing the death toll to 3,171 — the bulk of the state’s total. (Shalby, 6/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Sees Spike In Number Of Cases — For Second Straight Day

California on Tuesday saw some of its highest numbers of new coronavirus cases — surpassing 6,000 new cases in a 24-hour reporting period for the second day straight as the state barreled forward with reopening plans. Dramatic surges in new cases were seen in various parts of the state: Santa Clara County on Tuesday recorded its highest daily total in new coronavirus cases in more than two months, with 121 cases, a “worrisome” spike, health officials said. (Allday and Kawahara, 6/23)

Reuters: California Hospital Admitting Only COVID-19 Patients As Outbreak Ravages State's Breadbasket

The COVID-19 spike in California’s agricultural breadbasket is so steep that a hospital in Lodi is not accepting some patients who have other illnesses, as infections mount at nearly four times the rate called for in state guidelines for reopening the economy. The rapid rise of hospitalizations in San Joaquin County comes as infections from the novel coronavirus continue to soar in California, which on Monday reported a record increase of over 6,000 new cases, according to a Reuters tally. (Berstein, 6/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Deaths At Nursing Homes Like San Miguel In Concord Driven By Poor Oversight

The news out of the Concord nursing home came as California saw sudden surges in the number of new cases — surpassing 6,000 for a second straight day — even as the state reopened restaurants, bars, gyms and salons.Nursing home deaths account for more than 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in California, and are on the rise even though it’s clear that isolation, proper equipment and frequent testing slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Ravani, 6/23)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Leaders OK $100-Million Coronavirus Rent Relief Program

Nearly 50,000 Los Angeles families hurt by the economic and health fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could get help from a $100-million rent relief program passed by the City Council on Tuesday. The money would provide up to $2,000 in rental assistance for low-income households who have lost work, fallen ill or had to assist sick family members during the crisis. “I am reminded every day during this ongoing pandemic that people, especially those in disenfranchised communities, are struggling,” City Council President Nury Martinez, who authored the measure, said in a statement. “This program will help tens of thousands of Angelenos, and that’s wonderful news.” (Dillon, 6/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: State Lawmakers Expedite Hearing On California Prisons Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks

State lawmakers have expedited an oversight hearing on California’s prison system to find out why the coronavirus has surged at various lockups across the state. More than 3,800 inmates have been infected, including more than 400 at San Quentin, where an outbreak has grown after officials transferred sick inmates into the prison from the virus-plagued California Institution for Men in Chino. (Cassidy and Fagone, 6/23)

NBC News: Woman Who Intentionally Coughed In Baby's Face Wanted For Assault, California Police Say

Police are searching for a San Jose woman who appeared to cough on a 1-year-old child at a store after she accused the child's mother of standing too close to her. The incident happened on June 12 just before 5:30 p.m. at a Yogurtland while the unidentified woman, believed to be in her 60s, was standing in line in front of the mother and child, who was in a stroller. (Burke, 6/23)

The Washington Post: Vallejo, California Defunded Its Police Force. Fatal Police Shootings Soared.

Twelve years ago, officials in Vallejo, Calif., reluctantly took a step that activists are now urging in cities across the country: They defunded their police department. Unable to pay its bills after the 2008 financial crisis, Vallejo filed for bankruptcy and cut its police force nearly in half — to fewer than 80 officers, from a pre-recession high of more than 150. At the time, the working-class city of 122,000 north of San Francisco struggled with high rates of violent crime and simmering mistrust of its police department. It didn’t seem like things could get much worse. (Jamison, 6/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Climate Activism, Racial Justice Intersect In Bay Area Protests

People of color often live closer to factories and other major sources of pollution and experience the negative health consequences that proximity entails, Butler said. And communities of color have been at the forefront of the national cries for change following Floyd’s death, too. So Butler has taken an active role in recent demonstrations, marching and rallying in Oakland and speaking out against the presence of police officers in local schools. (Morris, 6/24)

