Grocery Stores, Pharmacies Using Flu Shots To Woo Potential Customers Into Spending On Other Necessities

Some places are offering gift cards and rewards for getting the flu shot with them. The vaccinations are completely covered by the health law, so it gives people a reason to choose one store over another. Meanwhile, getting the vaccine is the best way to prevent sickness and death from the flu, yet coverage among adults last year was only 37.1 percent, a drop of 6.2 percent from the previous season.

Marketplace: For Many Grocery Stores And Pharmacies Offering The Flu Shot Is Just A Way To Get You In The Door

In its annual report CVS said retail pharmacists are shifting from primarily filling prescriptions to providing services including vaccinations and patient counseling. And [Robert] Field said offering things like flu shots can be cheaper for the big company than for the small doctor’s office. (Olgin, 10/25)

The Washington Post: Drop In Adult Flu Vaccinations May Be Factor In Last Season’s Record-Breaking Deaths, Illnesses

Fewer than 4 out of 10 adults in the United States got flu shots last winter, the lowest rate in seven seasons and one likely reason that the 2017-2018 season was the deadliest in decades. Reports released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide new details outlining the severity of the past flu season, during which more people were killed by seasonal influenza than in any other since the 1970s. (Sun, 10/25)

