Groundbreaking Gene Therapy Drastically Reduces Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia B Patients

A hemophilia expert called the results "striking" and just another example of a gene therapy renaissance that has brought patients with rare inherited diseases closer to potential cures. In other public health news: exercise and fat; skin cancer; a ketogenic diet; the flu; and more.

Stat: Spark Gene Therapy Nearly Eliminates Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia B

With longer follow-up out to one year, bleeding episodes have been almost completely eliminated for a small group of hemophilia B patients infused once with an experimental gene therapy from Spark Therapeutics (ONCE). The updated results from Spark’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial, published Wednesday night in the New England Journal of Medicine, provide further evidence to support a groundbreaking change in the way the inherited blood-clotting disorder is treated — and potentially cured. (Feuerstein, 12/6)

The Washington Post: Gene Therapy Makes A Big Advance Treating Hemophilia B Blood Disorder

Jay Konduros used to rush home several times a year after accidentally cutting or bumping himself. There he would inject himself with refrigerated blood-clotting factor to prevent internal bleeding and extensive bruising and swelling. “I was walking on eggshells all the time,” said the former aerospace engineer who has a blood disorder called hemophilia B. Then, last year, Konduros enrolled in a clinical trial, receiving an experimental gene therapy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Almost immediately, he began producing the missing clotting factor. Several weeks later, after he dropped a heavy box on his shin, he watched a bruise develop and shrink within hours. “Are you kidding me?” he thought. “Life's easy if this is what happens.” (McGinley, 12/6)

The New York Times: How Exercise Can Make For Healthier Fat

Exercise could help to make your fat tissue healthier, which, hear me out, is a good thing. According to a timely new study, a single session of exercise may change the molecular workings of fat tissue in ways that, over time, should improve metabolic health. (Reynolds, 12/6)

NPR: Looking Below The Locks: Teaching Hairdressers To Spot Melanoma

Of all types of skin cancer, melanoma causes the majority of deaths. When on the scalp it can be especially difficult to catch in a self-examination — when was the last time you examined the top of your head? One person who might be able to help: your hairdresser. While cutting your hair, they've got a great view for a scalp inspection. And they can learn how to spot scary changes, researchers say. (Jochem, 12/6)

KQED: Before You Try The Ketogenic Diet, Read This

Louison Labeaume believes a ketogenic diet has done him a lot of good. Not only has he lost 25 pounds on the popular low carb/high fat regimen, he even wonders if it helped push his prostate cancer into remission. While some research has been conducted into the diet’s ability to starve cancer cells, there has been little evidence to date that this could be the case. (Smith, 12/6)

Kaiser Health News: Health Risks To Farmworkers Increase As Workforce Ages

That bag of frozen cauliflower sitting inside your freezer likely sprang to life in a vast field north of Salinas, Calif. A crew of men and women here use a machine to drop seedlings into the black soil. Another group follows behind, stooped over, tapping each new plant. It is backbreaking, repetitive work. Ten-hour days start in the cold, dark mornings and end in the searing afternoon heat. (Varney, 12/7)

Kansas City Star: What Australia’s Nasty Flu Outbreak Tells Us About What To Expect In Kansas City

A flu outbreak that rocked Australia this fall could be headed to the United States next, experts fear. Flu season comes earlier in the southern hemisphere, so U.S. health officials watch Australia closely to gauge the effectiveness of the annual flu vaccine. The shot was only about 10 percent effective this year in preventing the dominant virus, influenza A H3N2, leaving Australia with an epidemic that caused about twice as many hospitalizations as usual. Across all the strains for which it was produced, the vaccine was about 33 percent effective in Australia. (Marso, 12/6)

Orange County Register: Asian American Women Have Tough Time Seeking Help For Eating Disorders, Says Study

Young Asian American women tend to have cultural and family influences that discourage them from seeking help for eating disorders, according to new research led by Yuying Tsong, Cal State Fullerton associate professor in human services. Compared with a general population with eating disorders, young Asian American women displayed some common themes, the study found. (Fawthrope, 12/6)

San Jose Mercury News: Does Your Dog Lick Your Face? Could Be Deadly As Well As Icky

Beware of dog! Generations of dog owners have cherished the licks of their canine companion as if they were kisses, but now medical experts warn that letting a dog lick your face may well be a bacteria bomb. Think about it. How do doggies greet each other? It’s not with a handshake, is it? They spend a whole lot of time sniffing posteriors, among other rather germ-ridden locations. Some of the bacteria lurking in that adorable doggy mouth may even be lethal. (D'Souza, 12/6)

