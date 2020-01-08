Group Aligned With GOP House Leadership To Pump $4M Into Fighting Pelosi’s Drug Pricing Bill

The American Action Network, which received $2.5 million from PhRMA in 2018, derided House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's drug pricing plan as socialism. The group is trying to build support for the House Republicans' plan, which would not allow price negotiation but does cap out-of-pocket costs for seniors on Medicare.

The Hill: Conservative Group To Spend $4M Attacking Pelosi's Drug Pricing Plan

A conservative group plans to spend $4 million on an advertising campaign targeting Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) drug pricing plan. The American Action Network — a group aligned with House GOP leadership — will air the ads in 28 House districts, including some where Republicans are running competitive races in 2020, including GOP Reps. David Schweikert (Ariz.), Rodney Davis (Ill.) and Scott Perry (Pa.). (Hellmann, 1/7)

Stat: Conservative Group With Pharma Ties Backs Limited Drug Pricing Reform

It’s a striking show of support for the GOP bill, which party leaders rushed to introduce the same week that the House was set to vote on Pelosi’s bill in December. Until now, the group has focused only on opposing the Pelosi bill — not on pushing for the Republican alternative. Republicans maintain that their bill, which would cap seniors drug costs at $3,100 a year and crack down on certain so-called bad behaviors by the drug industry, is bipartisan and could be signed into law by President Trump — unlike, they say, the Pelosi bill, which includes far more aggressive drug pricing reforms and is almost unanimously opposed by Republicans and the Trump administration. (Florko, 1/7)

Roll Call: Outside Group Attacks Maine’s Susan Collins On Prescription Drug Pricing

While national Democrats are keeping up the pressure on Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins over her 2018 vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and her impending role in the Senate impeachment trial, one national issue advocacy group is keeping its anti-Collins message more local. Majority Forward, the nonprofit arm of the Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with Senate Democratic leadership, is hitting Collins over prescription drug costs with a statewide six-figure TV and digital ad campaign beginning Tuesday. (Pathe, 1/7)

CNBC: Sen. Grassley Turns To Pelosi For Help Selling His Drug Pricing Bill

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is turning to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for help selling his bipartisan bill to lower drug prices in the Senate. Grassley told CNBC on Tuesday that he wants to persuade Pelosi to abandon her drug pricing bill, passed by the House in December, and support his legislation. He argued that there’s “no other bill that can get the 60 votes required” to pass the Senate. The Iowa senator said Pelosi’s bill, which would allow the government to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs, does not stand a chance in the GOP-controlled upper chamber. (Lovelace, 1/7)

The Hill: New Drug Price Hikes Set Stage For 2020 Fight

Price hikes on hundreds of prescription drugs to start the year are leading to intensifying calls for action from lawmakers and advocates, putting new pressure on Washington. Drug companies kicked off the year by raising prices on a wide range of treatments by an average of about 5 percent, according to the consulting firm 3 Axis Advisors. (Sullivan, 1/7)

