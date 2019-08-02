Group Of Doctors Urges Lawmakers To Investigate Deaths Of Six Migrant Children Who Had Been Held In U.S. Custody

The Harvard and Johns Hopkins doctors were particularly alarmed by the possibility of the poor conditions increasing the spread of infectious diseases.

The Washington Post: Harvard, Johns Hopkins Doctors Urge Probe Of Child Migrant Deaths: ‘Poor Conditions’ At Border Increase Risk Of Spreading Flu

A group of doctors from Harvard and Johns Hopkins has urged Congress to investigate the deaths of six migrant children who were held in government custody after crossing the southern border in the past year, warning that “poor conditions” at U.S. facilities are increasing the risk of spreading deadly infectious diseases, especially the flu. The doctors, who wrote to Congress on Thursday, said autopsy reports show that at least three of the children — ages 2, 6 and 16 — died in part as a result of having the flu, a far higher incidence of such deaths than across the general population. Child flu deaths are rare, the doctors said, and should be preventable. (Moore, 8/1)

The Hill: Doctors Urge Congress To Look Into Flu Spreading Amid 'Poor Conditions' At Migrant Facilities

“With so many lives at risk, these issues are worthy of congressional investigation. Another influenza season is around the corner, and there are other types of infectious diseases that pose a threat to detained populations. Timely action is critical,” it reads. (Klar, 8/1)

CBS News: Doctors Call For Investigation After 3 Migrant Children In Custody Die Of Flu

At least three of the children died from the flu, according to autopsies. The doctors wrote in their letter that flu deaths "are fairly rare events for children living in the United States." Domestically, the U.S. experiences a rate of about one flu death per 600,000 children, according to the doctors. Among migrants children in custody, the numbers are far higher, they wrote. (Kates, 8/1)

