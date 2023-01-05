Growth Of ‘Most Transmissible Subvariant’ XBB.1.5 Worries Health Officials
The World Health Organization says the omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant variant in the U.S. over a matter of weeks, could drive cases up. Dr. Ashish Jha, White House pandemic response coordinator, called its growth "stunning" but cautioned against panic. Scientists are working to determine if the subvariant also causes more severe illness.
Politico:
New Covid Strain Is The Most Transmissible Yet, WHO Says
The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. in just a matter of weeks, could drive a new wave of cases, a World Health Organization official told reporters Wednesday. (Paun, 1/4)
CNN:
Covid-19: XBB.1.5 May Be 'Most Transmissible Subvariant Of Omicron To Date,' Scientists Warn
Health experts voiced concern Wednesday over the rapid growth of the new Omicron sublineage XBB.1.5, advising the public to stay informed but not alarmed as they work to learn more. Over the month of December, the percentage of new Covid-19 infections in the United States caused by XBB.1.5 rose from an estimated 4% to 41%. (Goodman, 1/4)
Fox News:
New COVID Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.5 Is ‘Spreading Like Wildfire’ In US: Health Experts Reveal Why
First, this subvariant is immuno-evasive. It's not as susceptible to natural immunity or vaccines — and it is very contagious, health professionals say. In a phone interview with Fox News Digital, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explained that there are actually two subvariants at play: XBB and XBB.1.5. (Stabile, 1/5)
The Hill:
White House Cautions Against Panic As XBB.1.5 Omicron Subvariant Spreads
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha posted a lengthy Twitter thread on Wednesday addressing concerns over the sudden rise of XBB.1.5. He acknowledged that the subvariant going from 4 percent of cases to 40 percent in a matter of weeks was a “stunning increase.” (Choi, 1/4)