Gun Control Advocates Contribute $8M To Texas Races To Gain Control Of House

The Michael Bloomberg-backed groups hope to overturn Republican-controlled districts, a strategy that worked in Virginia in 2018. Since then, Virginia has started passing gun control legislation for the first time. News on gun violence is from New Hampshire and Florida, as well.

Dallas Morning News: Everytown For Gun Safety Pumping $8 Million Into Texas Races For House, Congress

A national gun control advocacy group with financial backing from Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is pumping $8 million into Texas races this election, with the goal of flipping the state House and returning vulnerable Democrats to Congress. Everytown for Gun Safety unveiled plans Wednesday to use the same strategies it employed last year in Virginia, where Democrats won control of the state house for the first time in two decades. (Morris, 2/19)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: N.H. House Passes Gun Waiting Period Bill

The New Hampshire House has again passed legislation to impose a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a gun. The bill sent to the Senate on Wednesday differs from one Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed last year. Instead of a seven-day waiting period, it would create a three-day waiting period. And it adds a waiver for those who are in fear for their lives due to domestic violence. Supporters said their main goal is to reduce suicide at a time when the suicide rate in New Hampshire is increasing faster than the rest of the country. (2/19)

Health News Florida: FIU Study: Sleep-Deprived Teens More Likely To Carry Handguns, Even To School

Sleep-deprived adolescents are more likely to carry handguns, even to school, according to new research from Florida International University. FIU researchers found middle- and high-school students who sleep four or fewer hours a night were 40 percent more likely to report having carried a handgun than their peers sleeping eight or more hours, according to the study, published in a recent issue of the academic journal Sleep Health. Further, the students who got less sleep were 85 percent more likely to say they brought a handgun to school in the previous year. (Bakeman, 2/19)

