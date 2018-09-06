Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Settles ‘Unsubstantiated’ Vaginal Egg Health Claims For $145,000

Lawyers in the California consumer protection case said the advertising claims behind the eggs had the potential to "affect women's health, but Goop said it settled solely over those advertising claims. The eggs -- cited for preventing a myriad of vaginal problems -- are not defective, Goop added, and two of the three types can still be purchased.

The New York Times: Goop Agrees To Pay $145,000 For ‘Unsubstantiated’ Claims About Vaginal Eggs

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, has agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties in a settlement in California after an investigation found its claims about some of the products it sells were not backed by scientific evidence, the Orange County district attorney’s office said. The settlement involved three products that Goop had promised would deliver medical benefits. Two items were “eggs” for vaginal wellness — one made of jade and another made of quartz — that the company said would balance hormones, increase bladder control and regulate menstrual cycles. Goop said the third item, Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, “could help prevent depression,” according to the district attorney’s office. (Garcia, 9/5)

The Washington Post: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Touted The ‘Benefits’ Of Putting A Jade Egg In Your Vagina. Now It Must Pay.

Specifically, the suit called out Goop's jade egg, its rose quartz egg and its “Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend” as products “whose advertised medical claims were not supported by competent and reliable science,” according to the Santa Clara County district attorney's office. For example, the flower essence blend had been marketed as a blend of essential oils that could ward off depression. And the jade eggs? They had developed a reputation — and a backlash — of their own. Last year, the Goop website published a Q&A with “beauty guru/healer/inspiration/friend Shiva Rose” touting the products under the headline “Jade Eggs for Your Yoni.” Rose described the use of the eggs as “an incredible, secret practice” by concubines in ancient Chinese temples. (Wang, 9/5)

BuzzFeed News: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Will Pay $145,000 For Misleading Customers About That Vagina Egg

A lot has happened in the world since Gwyneth Paltrow and the jade vagina eggs were a *thing* on the internet. But in what must amount to big news for the vagina-healing egg industry, Goop has now agreed to settle with California prosecutors over allegations that the lifestyle giant made claims about its products that were not scientifically legit. (Brianna Sacks, 9/4)

