Hackers Targeting Coronavirus Research On Vaccines And Treatments, Justice Department Warns
“We’ve seen cyberattacks on health care, pharmaceutical and research organizations in order to steal valuable research on coronavirus vaccines and treatments,” says Department of Justice criminal division chief Brian Benczkowski. Federal prosecutors also say they are investigating false statements made by applicants seeking pandemic relief loans. Other health IT news also reports on telehealth and electronic records.
The Wall Street Journal:
Cyberattacks On Health-Care Industry On The Rise, Official Says
Federal prosecutors are looking at false statements made by applicants for coronavirus relief loans. They also are seeing a rise in cyberattacks on the health-care industry, an official said Wednesday. Those are some of the coronavirus-related enforcement issues facing the U.S. Department of Justice, according to criminal division chief Brian Benczkowski. (Tokar, 6/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Senate Health Chair Lays Out Two COVID-19 Telehealth Changes He Wants Permanent
Senate health committee Chair Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said on Wednesday that he wants to make permanent two telehealth changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic: nixing the so-called originating site rule and expanding the scope of reimbursable services. Alexander laid out his wishlist at a hearing on the issue scheduled weeks before lawmakers are expected to begin negotiations on another COVID-19 relief package. (Cohrs, 6/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Community Health Systems Beats EHR False Claims Lawsuit
A federal judge last week tossed a lawsuit alleging that Community Health Systems had made false claims about its electronic health record software. Two whistleblowers in 2018 had sued Community Health Systems and its EHR vendor Medhost in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accusing the Franklin, Tenn.-based system of submitting hundreds of millions of dollars in false claims to HHS for federal incentive payments for meaningfully using EHR software. (Cohen, 6/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Care Service Corp. Inks Epic Contract
Health Care Service Corp. has signed a contract with Epic for a data platform that links its health plans with provider organizations, the health insurance giant said Wednesday. With the new platform, HCSC's health plans will be able to share and receive health data from provider organizations that use Epic Systems Corp.'s electronic health record software and treat their members. (Cohen, 6/17)